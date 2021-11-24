Boner of the Day for November 24th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: NICE MOVE… STEALING FROM A FIRST RESPONDER.
A Utah firefighter had $10,000 worth of firefighting equipment stolen from him while he attended a Utes football game at the University of Utah.
Boner Candidate #2: WE CONDEMN THE DISREPECTFUL CHANT.
The Cary-Grove student section attending a high school football game chanted “Fire Nagy” in order to mock the son of Matt Nagy, who’s the coach of the Chicago Bears.
Boner Candidate #3: HE WANTS TO SAY SOMETHING. HE’S BREATHING.
A man declared dead in India following a motorcycle crash was discovered to still be breathing while in a morgue freezer.
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: HOW ELSE YOU SUPPOSED TO CLEAN OFF YOUR RIG?
Approximately 20-30 gallons of diesel fuel was found in Parley’s Canyon because a driver reportedly used the fuel to clean asphalt off of his dump truck.
Boner Candidate #2: LET’S HAVE A COVID PARTY!
Several people in Rome are in critical condition with one person dead after attending a ‘covid party’ in order to get sick and build natural immunity.
Boner Candidate #3: TEN BUCKS A BUMP AIN’T GONNA GET YOU A GOOD LAWYER.
A woman in Florida said that she sold narcotics in order to afford an attorney “for a pending drug charge.” Each ‘bump’ was being sold for $10.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.