Boner of the Day for November 3rd, 2020

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: THAT’S THE WAY TO GET PEOPLE ON YOUR SIDE.

Six headstones at the Ahavas Israel cemetery in Grand Rapids were tagged in red paint with “TRUMP” and “MAGA” just a day before the election.

A Jewish cemetery in Grand Rapids, Michigan, was found vandalized with messages supporting President Donald Trump on Monday, just hours ahead of his planned rally there and one day before the election. The Anti-Defamation League’s Michigan branch tweeted photos of desecrated gravestones at the 100-year-old cemetery. According to Grand Rapids police, six headstones were tagged in red paint with the messages “TRUMP” and “MAGA” ― the latter an abbreviation for Trump’s 2016 “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. The cemetery belongs to Congregation Ahavas Israel, a synagogue that practices Conservative Judaism. The photos obtained by ADL Michigan were taken by the congregation’s cemetery chairperson, Ed Miller, who gave permission to use them.

Boner Candidate #2: IDAHO LAW VS SCIENCE….AND SCIENCE LOSES

Several Idaho lawmakers appeared in an Idaho Freedom Foundation video published Tuesday in which they question the existence of the coronavirus pandemic and state that they will ignore any state or local emergency orders that they claim violate their rights. The video features cameos from Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, state representatives Tammy Nichols, R-Middleton; Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley; Bryan Zollinger, R-Idaho Falls; Christy Zito, R-Hammett; Chad Christensen, R-Ammon; Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird; Tony Wisniewski, R-Post Falls and Heather Scott, R-Blanchard; and Ron Nate, R-Rexburg, and Karey Hanks, R-St. Anthony, both of whom are unopposed for election to the House in November. The lawmakers’ script is a “declaration to Idaho residents and officials” that the Idaho Freedom Foundation published on its website in early October. Hundreds of people, including the lawmakers in the video, have signed on to the declaration, which says it was “ratified by the people of Idaho October 1, 2020.”

Boner Candidate #3: I’M AFRAID THE TRUMP TRAIN MAY BE HEADED THE SAME PLACE AS THE CAIN TRAIN

Hundreds crowded onto the grounds of Washington Square in Salt Lake City just after dusk Monday for a pro-Trump rally in open defiance of Utah’s prevailing COVID-19 restrictions. Flag-draped supporters, few of them wearing masks, clustered for the pre-Election Day rally near the west steps of the Salt Lake City and County Building. They were backed by a sympathetic parade of honking SUVs and trucks waving Trump 2020 banners and forming a “Trump Train” that cruised up and down State Street. Similar motorized pro-Trump caravans — involving thousands of enthusiastic participants, their vehicles festooned with large flags — were also seen in Layton, Logan and St. George on Monday, in a few cases, blocking traffic, according to news reports.

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: NO ON IS MESSING WITH THE ELECTION, HONEST

New York (CNN Business)A deceptively edited video of Joe Biden making it appear the Democratic presidential nominee forgot what state he was in wasviewed more than one million times on Twitter over the weekend. In the video, Biden addresses a crowd — saying,”Hello, Minnesota!” The event did, indeed, take place in St Paul, Minnesota. In the unedited, original video, signs in front of and behind Biden on the stage read “Text MN to 30330” — making it clear the event was in Minnesota. However in the false video, the on-stage signs were edited to read “Tampa, Florida,” and “Text FL to 30330.”

Boner Candidate #2: HER MIME SKILLS ARE IMPECCABLE

Actress Kirstie Alley pretended to shoot up Covid-19 therapeutics as a metaphor to rail against CNN for “terrorizing” their viewers in a wild interview with Tucker Carlson on Sunday night. Her appearance on Fox News came two days after Alley railed against CNN on Twitter, saying, “I decided to watch CNN myself to get a their viewpoint and oh my God DID I EVER!!!!” CNN shot back by attacking Alley’s ratings on “Veronica’s Closet” and telling her to wear a mask.

Boner Candidate #3: WELL, “WE’RE SORRY” JUST DOESN’T CUT IT

UTAH COUNTY — The people behind an event that attracted up to 10,000 people in Utah County say they’re sorry, and they never intended for the party to get that big. Still, police say they’re likely to face some sort of punishment for not having a permit for the event. People who work with Utah Tonight Events say “The Protest On Halloween” was meant to raise awareness about the negative side effects of the COVID-19 shutdown. Karson Jensen volunteered to photograph the event, and says the organizers sent direct invitations to their followers. However, he says those followers invited their friends, who invited more friends, and so on. Eventually, word spread like wildfire.

