Boner of the Day for October 9th, 2019

ROUND ONE:

BONER CANDIDATE #1: HOW WOULD ANYONE FIND THIS HOT?

This booty banks big bucks. Big-bottomed influencer Andrea Vasile says she rakes in $500 to $5,000 per post — and it's her "honesty" that sets her apart from the Instagram pack. Vasile, 35, of Bucharest, Romania, was a web designer before she realized her knack for social-media marketing. Now she claims to be earning $1.5 million a year by showing off her huge asset. "I am known for my honesty and not cutting corners," Vasile, who's amassed more than 3.1 million followers in just two years since she found her cheeky calling, tells Jam Press. "I am blunt about my plastic surgeries," says Vasile, whose Instagram profile reads "Team not natural," with a shrugging emoji. The Insta-model otherwise known as Andrea Abeli regularly posts scantily clad photos of her bulbous behind — only occasionally showing her face.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: WELL IT IS A CRACK PIPE

Who keeps their crack pipe in their rear end? Especially while riding a bicycle. According to an arrest affidavit from the Indian River County Sheriff's Office, a 34-year-old woman from Vero Beach does. The apparent case of the cyclist with the drug pipe in her duff began about 2:25 a.m. on Sept. 26. More:Accused Long Island Iced Tea swiper drinks in scenery at SLC jail A deputy reported stopping the woman in the 700 block of 11th Street after spotting her on a bicycle without lights. She had a screwdriver in her front pocket. "As I continued searching (the woman) I was able to feel an item in between her buttocks," the affidavit states.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: ROCK AND ROLL PART TWO

The record-breaking box office success of "Joker" could make a fortune for jailed pedophile Gary Glitter, according to reports. A pivotal scene in the Joaquin Phoenix movie features two minutes of Glitter's 1972 glam rock track "Rock and Roll Part 2." That means the 75-year-old singer, a convicted pedophile serving 16 years for attacking three girls, could rake in hundreds of thousands of dollars, according to The Sun. Glitter, whose real name is Paul Gadd, helped write the track and will receive a lump sum for allowing the recording to be used in the film, the paper said. He will reportedly also receive royalties based on how well the film does. "Joker" has already made $93.5 million — the highest debut for an October film in US history — and garnered $234 million internationally on opening weekend, according to Variety. The disgraced former rocker will also get royalties from future DVD and soundtrack sales, The Sun said.

ROUND TWO:

BONER CANDIDATE #1: I THOUGHT HE WAS OUR DRINKING BUDDY…WALLY

A Florida man was reportedly arrested for trying to get an alligator drunk after his pal captured the reptile. Timothy Kepke, 27, of Hobe Sound allegedly fed some beer to the animal, which also bit him, on Aug. 26 in Palm City, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report obtained by TC Palm.Moments earlier, Kepke told police, Noah Osborne, 22, caught the gator with his bare hands, the report said. Kepke told authorities he had consumed a few beers that day, but claimed he wasn't intoxicated during the incident. After the beer feeding, which was recorded, the duo released the animal back into the wild, Kepke told officers. Authorities obtained the video, though it's unclear how, and on Sept. 17 confronted Kepke at his home, where he copped to the crime.

BONER CANDIDATE #2: IT’S MY GRANT MONEY AND SHE LOVES ME. I KNOW SHE DOES.

Drexel University paid the United States nearly $190,000 after a former professor at the school allegedly used federal grant money for visits to Philadelphia strip clubs and sports bars. Dr. Chikaodinaka D. Nwankpa, the head of Drexel's Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, is accused of submitting improper charges against federal grants over a 10-year period. The investigation began in 2017 after Drexel voluntarily disclosed improper charges to eight federal grants for energy and naval technology-related research it received from the Department of the Navy, the Department of Energy and the National Science Foundation. After an internal audit in 2017, Drexel discovered Nwankpa used the federal grant money to make personal iTunes purchases as well as for "goods and services" at Cheerleaders, Club Risque and Tacony Club between July 2007 and April 2017, investigators said. Drexel cooperated with the federal investigation. Nwankpa repaid $53,328 to the university, resigned in lieu of termination and was debarred from federal government contracting for six months, according to officials.

BONER CANDIDATE #3: YOUR HAIR IS LOVELY

A woman in Arkansas was arrested when a cop who pulled her over for driving with an expired registration realized a bow in her hair was actually a bag of meth, according to a report. "Are you serious? … You have a bow in your hair made from a bag of meth," police officer Kenneth Looney told 38-year-old Jessica Bernice Kropp following the Sept. 24 traffic stop in the town of Flippin, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by The Baxter Bulletin. "I didn't know that was there, someone else put that there and I didn't know what it was," Kropp initially claimed, before allegedly admitting she had other illegal drugs in her purse. Kropp, who didn't immediately stop when pursued by Looney, was driving a borrowed Dodge Neon with a suspended license and without insurance, the report said. At the time, she also had five outstanding warrants out for her arrest.