Boner of the Day for October 13th, 2021

ROUND ONE

Boner Candidate #1: IT’S THE POP PUNK FEUD.

While preforming at the Aftershock Music Festival, Machine Gun Kelly was pelted with bottles, and even a log. All because of a feud between MGK and Slipknot.

via Loudwire

Boner Candidate #2: WE SHOULD JUST TAKE THE BOATS OUT OF THE OCEAN.

Virgina’s Republican legislature candidate Scott Pio asked David Reid a question on Twitter regarding climate change. Scott Pio said: “I’m curious, Do you think the sea level would lower, if we just took all the boats out of the water? Just a thought, not a statement,”

via Raw Story

Boner Candidate #3: WE BARELY CARED ABOUT DEAN BEFORE AND NOW WE CARE NOT AT ALL

Former Superman actor Dean Cain, ranted on air about the new bisexual Superman comic saying: “They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning,”

via New York Post

ROUND TWO

Boner Candidate #1: HE TRIED TO EXPLOIT A NATIONAL CRISIS FOR HIS OWN GAIN.

A man faked his own suicide to escape his fraud charges from exploiting Covid-19 relief funds.

via The New York Times

Boner Candidate #2: WE SHOULD BE KINDER TO OUR ALIEN FRIENDS.

Demi Lovato said that the term ‘Aliens’ is offensive to extraterrestrials.

via CNN

Boner Candidate #3: THE HEADLINE CALLS HER RAUNCHY MOM BUT MANY CALLED HER THE COOL MOM.

A mother in California was arrested for hosting parties with teens while supplying them with alcohol and condoms before watching them get intimate with each other.

via The New York Post