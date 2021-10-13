Boner of the Day for October 13th, 2021

ROUND ONE
Boner Candidate #1: IT’S THE POP PUNK FEUD.
While preforming at the Aftershock Music Festival, Machine Gun Kelly was pelted with bottles, and even a log. All because of a feud between MGK and Slipknot.
Boner Candidate #2: WE SHOULD JUST TAKE THE BOATS OUT OF THE OCEAN.
Virgina’s Republican legislature candidate Scott Pio asked David Reid a question on Twitter regarding climate change. Scott Pio said: “I’m curious, Do you think the sea level would lower, if we just took all the boats out of the water? Just a thought, not a statement,”
Boner Candidate #3: WE BARELY CARED ABOUT DEAN BEFORE AND NOW WE CARE NOT AT ALL
Former Superman actor Dean Cain, ranted on air about the new bisexual Superman comic saying: “They said it’s a bold new direction, I say they’re bandwagoning,”
ROUND TWO
Boner Candidate #1: HE TRIED TO EXPLOIT A NATIONAL CRISIS FOR HIS OWN GAIN.
A man faked his own suicide to escape his fraud charges from exploiting Covid-19 relief funds.
Boner Candidate #2: WE SHOULD BE KINDER TO OUR ALIEN FRIENDS.
Demi Lovato said that the term ‘Aliens’ is offensive to extraterrestrials.
Boner Candidate #3: THE HEADLINE CALLS HER RAUNCHY MOM BUT MANY CALLED HER THE COOL MOM.
A mother in California was arrested for hosting parties with teens while supplying them with alcohol and condoms before watching them get intimate with each other.
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.