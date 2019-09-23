Boner of the Day for September 23, 2019

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: WE NEEDED TO PUT HIM SOMEWHERE

A spokeswoman with the Bellingham Public School told KOMO News space has been an issue at the school and the desk was set up last weekend. The spokeswoman sent KOMO News a statement saying, “I can tell you that we are aware of the situation, and that we have taken immediate steps to remove the desk depicted in the photo and ensure that this space is not used as a learning space.

While we aren’t able to share specific details about our students, we can tell you that keeping our students safe and engaged in learning are our top priorities. We received a complaint this morning, and we are continuing to investigate.” Read More

Boner Candidate #2: DOG WALKING IS THIRSTY BUSINESS

A Northeast Ohio family got a disturbing and disgusting surprise after hiring an on-demand, mobile app service to walk their new puppy. The dog walker apparently did not realize the home was equipped with surveillance cameras that captured his every move. One week ago, Brent Overholt, of Streetsboro, brought home Pluto, a 9-week-old golden retriever puppy, for his wife’s birthday.

“For some of us, our dogs are our children,” he said. He hired a dog-walking service called Wag! to take the puppy for a walk Wednesday afternoon while he and his wife were at work.

“They went through background checks, they went through training, they went through interviews to become a dog walker, so we thought we were pretty safe,” Overholt said.

A surveillance camera captured the walker return to the house. He handled an itch, then went right to the refrigerator, not noticing the camera mounted on top. He opened the fridge and rummaged through the kitchen cabinets. “He drank what we think is milk out of the fridge and then put the milk back in the fridge,” said the homeowner. Read More

Boner Candidate #3: HE’S NOT HURTING ANYONE

Up until now, Megan has ignored the comments. However, during a new TV appearance, she’s opened up about supporting Noah’s love for wearing dresses, and discussed how they’re handling school bullies who mock him for it. Speaking on The Talk, Megan revealed that Noah is very creative, loves fashion, and likes to dress himself. Read More

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: MR. ROGERS IS SEXY, SEXY SEXY

Another year, another questionable Halloween costume has debuted online. For the upcoming holiday, popular costume retailer and lingerie store Yandy is selling a sexy Mister Rogers costume dubbed “Nicest Neighbor.” Taking away the innocence of Fred Rogers, the late TV personality known as the host of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood — a children’s show that promoted love and friendship while tackling difficult subjects like divorce and war — the costume features a crop v-neck red sweater (a signature look of Mister Rogers), high-waisted grey biker shorts and a white detachable collar with a black neck tie. For those willing to really take the costume to the next level, Yandy is also selling hand puppets, a wig, belt and socks separately. “Won’t you be my neighbor? Entice your friends next door with your playful puppets!” the description reads. “Suit up with a necktie, and be the friendliest next door neighbor in town in this exclusive Nicest Neighbor costume.” The ensemble retails at $59.95. Read More

Boner Candidate #2: NORDIC WHITE GIRLS WITH BRAIDS IS AN OLD NAZI TROPE

Boner Candidate #3: I LOVE THE WAY THE BRITISH SPELL ORTHOPAEDIC AND PAEDOPHILE AND, WHO KNEW, HAEMORRHOIDS.

Being glued to your phone is certainly not an uncommon trait these days. And in these modern times, whether we care to admit it publicly or not, we’ve all taken our phone to the loo to help pass the time. But this tempting habit could cause you serious health problems, doctors have warned. In particular, they say it could give you haemorrhoids, also known as piles, which are lumps around your bottom. The problem can originate from sitting on the throne for too long, which scrolling through your phone may sadly only encourage.It is particularly concerning news as 57 per cent of Brits admitted to using their phone on the toilet in a recent YouGov survey – and eight per cent said they “always” do it.

