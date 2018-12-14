Boner (Round One and Two) for December 14th, 2018

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: IN RUSSIA WE HAVE STATE OF ART ROBOT

Footage of an artificial intelligence robot that Russian state television used as an example of the country’s technological prowess has been exposed as a man wearing a robot suit. The Rossiya 24 news channel broadcast footage of what it presented as Boris the dancing, singing robot at a technology forum for school pupils. But viewers and other journalists spotted some human-like movements and other discrepancies – and discovered Boris was in fact a human wearing a robot costume sold by a Russian company. As the “machine” danced on stage, a presenter had said: “At the forum there’s the opportunity to see state-of-the-art robots. Boris the Robot has already learned to dance, and not badly at that.”

Boner Candidate #2: MY INTENTION WAS TO SHOW HOW MUCH I ADMIRE THE COURAGE OF MY SISTERS

Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers, faced backlash after being accused of mocking two fellow Miss Universe contestants — Miss Vietnam, H’Hen Nie, and Miss Cambodia, Rern Sinat. Summers later apologized for her actions in a statement on her Instagram page. The incident was captured in a video on the Instagram account of Miss Colombia, Valeria Morales. In the clip, Summers talks about Nie’s lack of English and imitates her in front of Morales and Miss Australia, Francesca Hung. Miss USA 2018, Sarah Rose Summers, at Universal Studios Hollywood on Oct. 15. She apologized on Dec. 13 after apparently mocking two fellow Miss Universe contestants for not being fluent in English. “She’s so cute, and she pretends to know so much English, and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her, and she goes [smiles and nods],” Summers said, laughing.

Boner Candidate #3: I LEFT MY HEART IN AISLE 34-B

Someone left a human heart on board a recent Southwest Airlines flight from Seattle, causing the Dallas-bound flight to turn around. Like a mishandled bag, the heart was mistakenly kept on the connecting flight instead of being taken out of the cargo hold in Seattle. Southwest described the Sunday evening incident in a statement to USA TODAY, referring to the transplant organ on Flight 3606 as “a life-critical cargo shipment” that was “intended to stay in Seattle for delivery to a local hospital.” However, the Seattle Times reported that no Seattle-area hospitals have said they were involved. During the Sunday flight, the captain told the passengers about the heart to explain why the flight needed to redirect, saying the heart had been left on the plane following a previous flight from Sacramento, California, to Seattle.

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: YOU MEAN TO TELL ME THERE IS PROSTITUTION GOING ON AT THE FOXY LADY?

The Foxy Lady strip club was ordered closed until Thursday after three employees were arrested on solicitation of prostitution charges Tuesday night. The decision was made Wednesday afternoon by the Providence Board of Licenses after city police said they believed the establishment was aware of what was happening in the private “VIP” lounge. “This is a prostitution parlor,” Maj. David Lapatin said after the emergency hearing on the fifth floor of Providence City Hall. “We’re not going to allow it.” Melissa McNeely, 32, of Madison, Connecticut; Lindsay Hoffmann, 30, of Waterbury, Connecticut; and Neish Rivera, 25, of Providence, were charged in the prostitution investigation Tuesday night, the police said.

Boner Candidate #2: NOT EXACTLY WHAT IS MEANT BY ‘FREEDOM OF THE PRESS’

An award-winning Arizona newspaper publisher and his wife are locked in a bizarre divorce case that has morphed into something more: a journalism ethics saga. Joseph Soldwedel has accused his wife, Felice Soldwedel, in a lawsuit of trying to kill him by poisoning him, and detailed the allegations in one of the small-town newspapers he owns, the 13,000-circulation Prescott Daily Courier. None of the three news stories in the paper named his wife. But the Courier ran an ad accusing her by name, with a photo of her, bordered with images of skulls and rats. The ad said she had an unnamed accomplice, and it offered a $10,000 reward for tips. Soldwedel’s wife of eight years calls the poisoning claims ludicrous and says he is retaliating against her for seeking a divorce.

Boner Candidate #3: I THINK THE GUY IN THE COCAINE SHIRT IS THE ONE DOING IT.

Sean Harrington faces misdemeanor charges of criminal damage to property and criminal damage to a historic landmark in connection to graffiti spelling “cocaine” in various spots on Bourbon Street. (Orleans Justice Center jail) (OJC) A 45-year-old man faces misdemeanor charges after New Orleans police say he painted the word “cocaine” with white spray paint in several locations on Bourbon Street, while wearing a shirt and a hat also emblazoned with the word “cocaine.” Crime cameras caught Sean Harrington spray painting the graffiti early on Dec. 3, including on the doors of a historic building in the 400 block of Bourbon, according to a warrant for his arrest.

