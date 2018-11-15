Boner (Round One and Two) for November 15th, 2018

Round One
Boner Candidate #1:I’M NOT LEAVING WITHOUT DINNER.
Well, that was shellfish of her. A drunken Florida woman swiped a live crustacean from its tank at a local Red Lobster and escaped, The Smoking Gun reported. Kimberly Gabel, 42, was busted for disorderly intoxication following the incident at the St. Petersburg eatery on Saturday. Gabel was at the seafood joint at around 1:17 p.m. when she started to cause a disturbance and was asked to leave by a manager, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by the website. The suspect, according to the arrest affidavit, then began cursing before reaching into the water tank containing live lobsters, grabbing one and bolting out the front door. Gabel didn’t get very far, though. A short time later, a cop noticed that she was “slurring her words and had a distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage,” the affidavit said.
Boner Candidate #2:THE DEMONS WANT YOU TO BE SUPPLE AND HEALTHY
A pastor of an Assemblies of God megachurch recently took aim at yoga, saying it has “demonic roots” and warning Christians to avoid the popular activity. Pastor John Lindell told the attendees of James River Church in Ozark, Missouri — which has a congregation of about 10,500, according to a 2016 report — that the positions in yoga were “created with demonic intent to open you up to demonic power because Hinduism is demonic.” Members of nearby Springfield’s yoga community are now speaking out. A Christian yogi says his practice has brought him closer to God and wants others to know that it’s possible to do sun salutations while following Christ. One owner of a yoga studio said she’s worried that small local businesses are being hurt. An instructor, feeling on edge after a shooting at a Florida yoga studio Nov. 2, can’t shake a fear that someone might take the church’s anti-yoga message too far.
Boner Candidate #3: LISTEN, I’M AN ALCOHOLIC GOING THROUGH A DIVORCE AND I’M WORRIED ABOUT LOSING MY JOB. THIS WAS BOUND TO HAPPEN.
Round Two
Boner Candidate #1:THE PRESIDENT OF ICELAND IS MAD WITH POWER.
Boner Candidate #2:RAMEN ALWAYS TASTES BETTER WITHOUT NO PANTS ON.
It went downhill from there. A St. Petersburg police officer was investigating a Nov. 6 break-in at The Chattaway restaurant, reviewing surveillance video that shows the burglar devouring a plate of chicken wings and enjoying a beer inside the kitchen. But then the officer stumbled across another incident from the night before. The video shows a man riding his bike up to the restaurant at 358 22nd Ave S, pedaling around the parking lot for 10 minutes, then slipping in through the back gate. After wandering around for a bit, he opens the door to a shed for storing odds and ends, and removes them one by one. Then the man gains access to a restaurant bathroom. And exits without his clothes. He proceeds to sit naked at one of the restaurant’s picnic tables and digs into a meal he brought with him — Maruchan Instant Lunch ramen. The video also shows him playing the bongos, also naked. “He came in with pants on but he rode off on the bike without pants,” Chattaway server Chad Pearson said. “I’m not sure if he took his pants with him but we didn’t find them. We still don’t know where his pants are.”
Boner Candidate #3: OH THAT’S RIGHT…I HAVE ANOTHER KID
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.