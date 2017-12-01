Boner (Round One) for December 1st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I’M ON DRUGS AND I’M SORRY, MAN.

What a dope. An accused criminal in Florida stopped in the middle of a police chase to shoot up heroin, cops said. John Quincey Stephens, 30, apologized to Marion County Sheriff’s officers Monday after they arrested him on a slew of charges including fleeing and eluding, heroin possession and aggravated assault, police said in a Facebook post. “I’m on drugs and I want to apologize, man,” Stephens can be heard telling officers in a video posted to the sheriff’s office page. Police said they found Stephens — who had an outstanding warrant out for his arrest — at a relative’s house and started chasing him after he “stole his family member’s vehicle” and drove away.

Boner Candidate #2: SANTA WAS JUST TRYING TO RELAX.

It’s hard to talk about Canton without mentioning John Vineski. He’s been mayor since 2010 and is well-known by many people who live in this part of Bradford County. “Every time I see him he always gives me a hug. We kind of joke around and talk a little bit,” said Siarra Gordon. Now, as the mayor gets ready to leave office, he finds himself on the other side of the law. Vineski, 60, was arrested and charged with patronizing a prostitute. Canton police say the mayor solicited a woman on Craig’s List in September and paid her $300 for a massage. Police found Vineski with a woman in early November after they were called to his home for a disturbance. “This is a disgrace for the community. It truly is. It’s a disgrace and an embarrassment,” said Kevin High.

Boner Candidate #3: TAG! YOU’RE IT!

A film showing artists playing naked tag inside the gas chamber at a former Nazi concentration camp in Poland has outraged Holocaust survivor groups — and now they’re demanding answers from the country’s leader. The film “Game of Tag” was shot in 1999 by Artur Żmijewski at the former Stutthof camp, where 65,000 people were slaughtered, and exhibited at the Museum of Contemporary Art Krakow in 2015. But the location at Stutthof, near Gdansk, was not known until this year after a visit by Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the BBC reported.

