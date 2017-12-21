Boner (Round One) for December 21st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: I TRIED TO TELL PEOPLE WHAT SHE WAS DOING.

A Texas mother is in jail after hospital staff sounded alarm over a boy who had been seen 323 times at various medical centers and undergone 13 major surgeries in his eight years of life. Kaylene Bowen, who has allegedly previously claimed her son was dying of a genetic disease, fighting cancer and suffering from several other ailments over his lifetime, was arrested on a warrant accusing her of injury to a child with serious bodily injury, The Star-Telegram reported. Bowen, 34, remains in Dallas County Jail while the boy, whose name is Christopher, and his two half-siblings have been placed in foster care. The boy’s father, Ryan Crawford, said he’s tried alerting authorities to Bowen’s actions previously, but was shut down by courts who sided with her. “It was always the same story: Christopher is dying,”

Boner Candidate #2: UGGS? UGG.

Wearing the wrong shoes can get you banned from entering an airlines’ airport lounge, even if you’re a celebrity. That was the case for Joanne Catherall, vocalist from The Human League, who was denied entry from Qantas’ frequent-flyer lounge at the Melbourne Airport for wearing UGG boots. The singer was on tour with the band in Australia and was flying out of Melbourne when she tried to enter the lounge and was told she would not be able to due to her shoes. Catherall posted about the incident on Twitter, stating that she had never had issues wearing the boots at other airlines’ lounges in the past. Qantas responded to Catherall’s post, stating, “Hi Joanne, we endeavor to remain consistent and uphold our Lounge’s dress guidelines to all our guests.”

Boner Candidate #3: RAPE KIT

There was a local tattoo shop that recently posted on their Instagram a picture of the white elephant gift one of their employees brought to their holiday party. It was a “rape kit” that contained a knife, black leather gloves, duct tape, lube, and a rope. They claimed it was “hilarious”. They have since been called out on this heinous joke and put out a “sorry we got caught” type apology. I’m just completely disgusted that anyone would think this is funny and I’m hoping it can go out the way a true boner should. Below is a screen shot, and I apologize for the poor quality. They have also since taken down this post.

