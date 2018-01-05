Boner (Round One) for January 5th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: SLAP FIGHT AT 30 THOUSAND FEET

A pilot of an Indian airliner slapped his female colleague during a London-to-Mumbai flight on New Year’s Day — sending her fleeing from the cockpit in tears, according to a report. Jet Airways — whose slogan is “The Joy of Flying” — grounded the pilots after the fight, which occurred shortly after the Boeing 777 took off on its nine-hour flight with 324 passengers and 14 crew members aboard, the Times of India reported. “The co-pilot slapped the lady commander and she left the cockpit in tears. She stood in the galley sobbing. The cabin crew tried to comfort her and send her back to the cockpit, but in vain,” a source told the news outlet. “The co-pilot also kept buzzing (calling from the intercom in the cockpit) the crew, asking them to send the second pilot back,” the source said. When the flight attendants could not get the woman back to the controls, the co-pilot reportedly came out — leaving the cockpit empty in violation of safety rules — and persuaded her to return to duty.

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS ELECTED MAYOR, BUT I DON’T WANT TO BE THE MAYOR

East Carbon hosted its oath of office ceremony Tuesday afternoon to swear in the newly elected mayor Harry Goslin Jr. as well as Larry Wood and Donald McCarthy, whom were elected city council members. However, the swearing in of Goslin took an unexpected turn. After taking the Oath of Office, the newly elected mayor presented attendees and members of the council with a statement. This statement would announce his resignation due to not be able to fulfill his duties as mayor in regards to personal issues and family health circumstances that may lead him to move out of the area. Advertising for a new East Carbon mayor has now taken effect. Applicants that meet the requirements will be interviewed by the council on Jan. 16. During the East Carbon City Council meeting on this same day at 6:30 p.m., council members will vote on a new mayor.

Boner Candidate #3: CRY BABY GAS PUMPERS

With the new year came a new law in Oregon, allowing residents of “rural” counties (those with 40,000 residents or fewer) to pump their own gas — and some Oregonians aren’t having it. Idahoans who have traveled to the neighboring state may remember that Oregon was previously one of just two states that forbid people from pumping gas, instead employing attendants who do the job for you. A news station out of Medford, KTVL, asked its Facebook followers how they felt about the change, and they didn’t hold back. “Not a good idea, there are lots of reason to have an attendant helping, one is they need a job too,” wrote one commenter. “Many people are not capable of knowing how to pump gas and the hazards of not doing it correctly. Besides I don’t want to go to work smelling of gas when I get it on my hands or clothes. I agree Very bad idea.”

