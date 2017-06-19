Boner (Round One) for June 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SCHOOL BUS BEER RUN

Tishomingo High School is looking for two new boys basketball coaches after the district fired last season’s coaches for using a school bus to buy beer. A school board member says it happened while the coaches were out of town with the team at a basketball camp at Connors State College. A store clerk told officials at Connors State the coaches drove the school bus to the nearby convenience store to buy beer. The college does not allow alcohol on campus.

Boner Candidate #2: UNDERPANTS FIRE

A Modesto Walgreens was briefly evacuated Saturday morning after a man set his underwear on fire in the bathroom. The man, 45-year-old Andrew Cheadle, was caught and arrested on two felony warrants out of Sacramento but not charged with arson due to the reason he lit his pants on fire. Modesto Police Sgt. Steve Hinkley said he’d had an accident and was trying to get his underwear off but couldn’t, so he used a lighter to burn them off. The incident occurred at the Walgreens at Standiford Avenue and Carver Road at about 9:20 a.m. Cheadle threw the burning underwear in the toilet which quickly extinguished the fire, but smoke filled the bathroom, prompting an evacuation of the store.

Boner Candidate #3: HE WAS VERY UP-FRONT ABOUT IT

A Layton police officer has resigned after he admitted to posting a racist image on the Facebook page of a prominent Massachusetts civil rights leader and bishop. Bishop Talbert Swan, who is president of the Springfield chapter of the NAACP, said he noticed the meme June 6 on his public Facebook page, which has more than 44,000 followers. Swan said the image was posted in the comments under one of his posts, which compared sexual assault allegations made against Bill Cosby with those made against President Trump. Posted by a Facebook user with the name Woden Muninn, the meme depicts ancient Egyptians with dark skin “washing” the genitals of lighter-skinned men, Swan said in an email.

