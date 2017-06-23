Boner (Round One) for June 23rd, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: DIRTY OLD SANTA

Prosecutors say a 56-year-old man who referred to himself as “dirty old Santa” traveled to a Philadelphia suburb to have a sexual tryst with a 14-year-old girl he lured online and has been arrested. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Whelan and Ridley Township police Capt. Scott Willoughby say the girl was actually a county detective working a sting operation. William McKinlay was arraigned Thursday on felony charges including attempted statutory sexual assault and solicitation and attempted involuntary indecent sexual intercourse.

Boner Candidate #2: NOT GAY

A Los Angeles jury handed out a $17.4 million award to a former sanitation worker who was relentlessly bullied for being gay – even though he isn’t. Jurors found the city was on the hook for doing nothing after James Pearl, 55, complained about the verbal abuse by his colleagues – who photoshopped pictures of him depicting a same-sex relationship with a subordinate, according to the Los Angeles Times. Pearl is now on permanent disability and suffers from physical and psychological damage. He told his supervisors about the abuse but they failed to take action.

Boner Candidate #3: SCUMBAG OF THE WEEK

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office was looking for a man Wednesday who was caught on camera in Deltona stealing a child’s bicycle. The theft happened on June 1, at a residence in the 2000 block of Haulover Boulevard, Sheriff Mike Chitwood said in a Facebook post. Calling him the “Scumbag of the Week,” Chitwood said the alleged thief is a white male with tattoos on both forearms. Chitwood called for residents to help deputies track down the thief. “Let’s make our community better by arresting guys who steal kids’ bikes,” he said.

