Boner (Round One) for November 15th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: EVERY ON DESERVES A GOOD EDUCATION; DO THEY NOT?

Several Los Angeles-area parents took part in an informal protest Monday aimed at stopping a Palos Verdes High School student charged with murder from continuing to attend classes. Cameron Terrell, 18, was arrested with two juveniles in an alleged daytime gang shooting on Oct. 1st in South Los Angeles that left 21-year-old Justin Holmes dead. Holmes was walking with two friends when they were confronted by two armed suspects who asked where they were from. One of the armed suspects fired multiple shots, killing Holmes, according to Los Angeles police. The suspects then fled in a vehicle driven by Terrell, police say. Although investigators do not believe Terrell fired the fatal shot, he has been charged with murder for his role in the crime, the Daily Breeze reported.

Boner Candidate #2: PETTY AUTHORITY RUN AMOK.

Video posted to Facebook of a security guard outside a Southern California shopping mall insulting a pan-handling woman carrying an infant is causing an uproar. The cellphone video captured by a passerby at San Diego’s College Grove Shopping Center shows the guard on a golf cart. He tells the woman, “You’re illegally here, you’re having babies and you’re probably on welfare.” Sonia Serrano posted the video. She was shopping with her 10-year-old daughter and recorded the altercation after she heard the guard ask about the woman’s immigration papers, according to KSWB. The video shows the guard telling Serrano to mind her own business, and then they get into an argument. “I’m gonna defend her! She has a baby!” Serrano can be heard saying. The guard accuses the woman of being part of a “scam” involving other people.

Boner Candidate #3: I NEEDED A LITTLE HELP FINDING THE CAR.

If you for some reason can’t remember where you parked your car, calling 911 to report a fake carjacking is not the best way to find it. It will, however, help you find the backseat of a police car. The man called 911 Sunday evening reporting he had just been carjacked at knife-point at a Walmart in Spanaway, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department. Five Pierce County Sheriff’s deputies raced to the scene and found the victim, who it turns out wasn’t really a victim, except of bad judgment. There was no carjacking — the man said he couldn’t remember where he parked his car and figured deputies would get there faster if he said he was carjacked, deputies said. He even provided a fake description of an attacker to 911 dispatchers “so it would sound more real.” He did tell deputies he was “really sorry” he wasted their time.

