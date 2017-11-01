Boner (Round One) for November 1st, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: JR. TRUMP IS PRETTY DIM

Boner Candidate #2: YOUNG SCHMUNK IS HOLDING DOWN THE POOL

Rope would have probably sufficed. A Wisconsin woman thought it would be “OK” to have her 9-year-old son ride on the roof of her minivan — in the attempt to hold down a plastic pool — and now she’s facing up to ten years in prison, cops said. Amber Schmunk, 28, was charged Tuesday with second degree recklessly endangering safety for the Sep. 9 incident, according to WTMJ-TV. The Ozaukee County mom reportedly admitted to police that she was driving with her son on the roof, “but only for a short time, maybe 20-30 seconds,” she said.

Boner Candidate #3: ALL RIGHT, HERE WE GO WITH THE INAPPROPRIATE HALLOWEEN COSTUMES

A photo of a Pennsylvania college student dressed as former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick with a gun pointed at his head has caused controversy on campus, according to WPMT. Joyce Bylander, Dickinson College Vice President and Dean of Student Life addressed students in a Facebook post on Sunday after becoming aware of the photo. The photo appears to show a student dressed as former San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Colin Kaepernick. Kaepernick is credited with starting the kneeling during the national anthem protest for racial equality that is now widespread in the NFL. In the top right corner of the photo, someone appears to be holding a gun. “It definitely doesn’t belong on any college campus, that everyone is equal and should be treated equally, as such,” said freshman student, Carter Vaughn.

