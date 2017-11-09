Boner (Round One) for November 9th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: ANOTHER RADIO GUY MAKING US PROUD

There was an outpouring of sympathy and reverence for who Roy Halladay was and what he accomplished after his death Tuesday in a plane crash. And there was what Michael Felger said on a Boston radio station. Felger, co-host of CBS Boston’s “Felger & Massarotti,” went on a long rant about Halladay on his show Wednesday. He disparaged Halladay and mocked his decision to take up flying planes as a hobby. “Weee! Weee!” Felger said, mocking Halladay. “Yeah, man, look at the G-force on this! I’m Maverick [from Top Gun]. Yeah, man, look at this, it’s so cool! And you die. Splat. And it’s over. So you’re that guy? You have to do that?

Boner Candidate #2: I WAS JUST TRYING TO DO MY CIVIC DUTY.

Police in Pennsylvania say they’ve arrested a man who showed up to an elementary school intoxicated and hoping to vote — on the wrong day. Authorities charged 34-year-old Douglas Shuttlesworth with a DUI after they found him at a school in Harrisburg on Monday. Police say Shuttlesworth appeared intoxicated and they later found out he drove to the school thinking it was Election Day.

Boner Candidate #3: WELL, THIS IS EMBARRASING.

An F.B.I. counterterrorism supervisor is under internal investigation after a woman stole his gun following a night of heavy drinking in a North Carolina hotel, according to documents and government officials. In July, Robert Manson, a unit chief in the F.B.I.’s international terrorism section, had his Glock .40-caliber handgun, a $6,000 Rolex watch and $60 in cash stolen from his room at the Westin hotel in Charlotte, N.C., according to a police report.

