Boner (Round One) for October 10th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WOMEN TODAY? DONNA KARAN SAYS THEY’RE JUST ASKING FOR IT.

Fashion designer Donna Karan has come to her pal Harvey Weinstein‘s defense ​in a bold way ​– saying sexually harassed women may be “asking for it” by dressing seductively, according to the Daily Mail. “You look at everything all over the world today and how women are dressing and what they are asking by just presenting themselves the way they do. What are they asking for? Trouble,” she told the British tabloid in a red-carpet interview at the CinéFashion Film Awards in LA. “To see it here in our own country is very difficult, but I also think how do we display ourselves? How do we present ourselves as women? What are we asking? Are we asking for it by presenting all the sensuality and all the sexuality?”

Boner Candidate #2: ON THE UPSIDE, WE GAVE HIM A BIRTHDAY PARTY HE’LL NEVER FORGET.

A man in Oklahoma was reportedly stabbed in the back with a cake knife during a fight at a 1-year-old’s birthday party on Sunday. Alenea Bright, 40, was arrested after witnesses told police that she stabbed a man at a party in an apartment complex in Oklahoma City after a dispute between two guests escalated, Fox 25 News reported. A man and woman at the party reportedly got into an argument over their child, who the man wanted to have stay at his home that night. Tensions rose after the woman started pulling the child from the man’s arms and her family got involved. One of the family members reportedly punched the child’s father, which led to his family trying to break up the incident, Fox 25 News reported.

Boner Candidate #3: SHE NEEDS TO LEARN THAT SHE MUST FINISH HER MILK

A 3-year-old Texas girl who was sent outside by her father as punishment for not drinking her milk was still missing two days later, investigators said. The Richardson Police Department announced Saturday that the girl, Sherin Mathews, was last seen by her father in the back yard of the family’s Sunningdale home about 3 a.m. Saturday. The girl, who is developmentally disabled with limited verbal skills, allegedly was told by her father, Wesley Mathews, to stand next to a tree near an alley outside their home as a form of discipline for not finishing her milk. Fifteen minutes later, when Mathews returned to check on the girl, his daughter was gone, Sgt. Kevin Perlich told the Houston Chronicle.

