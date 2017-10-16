Boner (Round One) for October 16th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WAY TO GO AL. WAY TO GO.

Everything was so simple. The Giants, against all odds, without Odell Beckham Jr. and most of their receiving corps, were beating the Broncos on Sunday Night Football. It made for some decent programming, the drama and all. Then Al Michaels tried to make an edgy joke using Harvey Weinstein’s world crumbling around him due to decades of alleged sexual harassment finally coming to the fore. Michaels, possibly using a workshopped analogy, likened the injury woes of the Giants to Weinstein’s “bad week” which consisted of near-countless victims of sexual harassment coming forward to address Weinstein and the prevalence of harassment by men in power towards women (and even Terry Crews).

Boner Candidate #2: HOW CAN YOU SAY THIS IS RACIST?

Kade Rogers says he didn't mean to offend anyone. But he did. And now the 22-year-old former Marine says he's dealing with the backlash — threats to his safety in Facebook comments, people yelling and throwing drinks at him from passing cars, some unsettled neighbors. So will he take down the bloody-looking Halloween decoration draped across his garage door? No, Rogers said Friday afternoon, sitting on his front step between his wife, Danielle, and his friend, Matthew Cale. But he is trying to explain. "This is not racist," Rogers said. "This is not racial in any way, shape or form. I am not a racist … It's not a political statement, nothing." "We just wanted to decorate our house for Halloween," added Danielle Rogers. Rogers said he put up the decoration Wednesday. It's a sheet covering his garage door that at first said, in red lettering: "Make America Great Again. Purge and Purify." It's flanked by two American flags and a few bloody-looking hand prints.

Boner Candidate #3: SPEAK AMERICAN!

A 25-second video clip recorded inside a classroom at New Jersey’s Cliffside Park High School has struck up a controversy on social media, according to WPIX. “…men and women are fighting. They are not fighting for your right to speak Spanish. They are fighting for your right to speak American,” a teacher can be heard saying to her class. Students in Cliffside Park, a diverse community with a large number of Spanish-speaking students, immediately reacted to the comment. At least one even walked out. “You’re being racist,” that student can be heard saying on the video. “I know how to speak English.” On Facebook, some former alumni are calling for the board of education to investigate the “discriminatory” behavior and the “belittling” of a bilingual student. Meanwhile, others are defending the teacher, who has been identified on social media, as a “great person” and a “wonderful teacher.” Some commenters said that English should be spoken in a class that is taught in English out of respect for the teacher.

