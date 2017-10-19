Boner (Round One) for October 19th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WORST ROOMMATE EVER.

The relationship between these college roommates is in the toilet. A Tennessee State University student faces charges after she caught on video filling her roommate’s water bottle with toilet water, according to news station WZTV. The roommate told police that she couldn’t figure out why she had lost weight and her appetite — only to discover on Snapchat that 20-year-old student, Tierni Williams, had been contaminating her water bottles. The Snapchat video revealed that Williams had used a styrofoam cup to get the liquid from the toilet and bring it into their dorm room in Nashville.

Boner Candidate #2: THEY MEANT WELL.

A Halloween display — featuring a front yard full of tombstones, one for each of the victims in the Las Vegas massacre — was taken down Wednesday after it sparked some outrage online. The makeshift cemetery was spotted outside a house in North Vegas, with social media users posting pictures of it on Tuesday night. A large banner, with the words #vegasstrong on the front, was all that remained the next day, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal. While some were quick to blast the homeowners for the “ghoulish” decorations, most people have been sympathetic — with many referring to the display as a “tribute” rather than a stunt.

Boner Candidate #3: I AM NOT COMPETENT TO STAND TRIAL AND I CAN PROVE IT

Jury selection for the trial of a man charged in the 2015 killing of a New Orleans police officer came to an abrupt end after the suspect smeared feces over his face and head while seated in the courtroom. Media outlets covering Wednesday’s jury selection for Travis Boys’ first-degree murder trial report that Boys pulled what appeared to be a napkin from his clothing after a bathroom break and rubbed feces on his head, face and mouth. Judge Karen Herman dismissed potential jurors who were present and ordered a Thursday competency hearing for Boys, who had earlier been declared competent for trial.

