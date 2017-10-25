Boner (Round One) for October 25th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: STEVEN SEAGAL IN THE PERFORMANCE OF A LIFETIME

Actor Steven Seagal has been caught on tape calling female reporters “c***suckers” and “a bunch of f***ing dirty whores” in leaked tapes. The 65-year-old, who is facing several sexual harassment allegations, can be heard ranting to a male interviewer about female journalists in audio clips obtained by the Daily Mail. “Well, I found that interestingly enough, the few times that I had a hard time, it was usually with women,” the actor said in the clip captured while Seagal was promoting his 1988 film Above the Law. “When somebody is on tour, a promotional tour, he’s there to talk about his film, not about who he’s f***ed or who he would like to f*** or who his wife was with ten years ago.”

Boner Candidate #2: IS THAT ME ON THE VIDEO? I’LL BE DARNED THAT IS ME.

A sheriff’s deputy in Florida, who was caught on home surveillance video last month reportedly stealing from a recently-deceased man, was arrested by authorities on Thursday. Deputy Jason Cooke of the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office was charged with burglary and grand theft with a firearm, WPBF reported. He was released on house arrest after paying a $28,000 bond. Cooke is accused of robbing a house that belonged to Moe Rosoff, an 85-year-old man who had injured himself in a blackout during Hurricane Irma and later died, ABC 10 News reported. Rosoff’s family had reportedly asked authorities on Sept. 12 to do a welfare check on their father, who was braving the storm alone. Three deputies found the elderly man on the floor of his home and brought him to the hospital before he eventually died.

Boner Candidate #3: MESS WITH MY DAUGHTER WILL YA.

Authorities have arrested a Texas parent seen in a video pummeling a teen girl on high school property, according to a report. The video, which was captured on a cellphone, showed the suspect repeatedly striking a student in the head on Oct. 18 before fleeing the scene.Mary Alice Hernandez, 34, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury on Monday in Corpus Christi after the disturbing footage filmed at Miller High School went viral, according to the the Corpus Christi Caller-Times. The arrest came after the student’s mom made a plea on Facebook for help tracking down the woman. “Please help me find this lady…my daughter didn’t want to hit her because she didn’t want to disrespect her since shes an older woman,” mom Julie Piñon said.

