Boner (Round Two) for December 13th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THIS IS A BONER NOMINATION FOR ALL OF YOU PIGS

Colorado residents aren’t happy about one woman’s littering habits. The woman was recorded as she was using the parking lot as her own personal trash can — throwing empty cups and trash on the ground. The video was posted on Facebook and went viral earlier this week. A spokesperson for Wheat Ridge Police in Colorado said they’ve been able to identify the woman and she’s been issued a citation, KUSA reported. But some Colorado residents had a hard time letting the issue go, KUSA reported. “Just because you are not in Texas anymore does not mean you can just trash Colorado,” the original post reads. “… #Texas woman trashing Colorado. #KeepitClean #DontMessWithColorado #MakeHerFamous.”

Boner Candidate #2: WHICH WAY DO I GO TO LOSE THE COPS?

Milwaukee prosecutors say a man who led police on a high-speed chased told arresting officers he crashed his minivan because he became distracted checking his cellphone for directions. The Milwaukee District Attorney’s Office said in a criminal complaint released Friday that 20-year-old Logan Michael Brandenburg made the comment unsolicited while he was being transported from a hospital to the county jail. Prosecutors say Brandenburg told officers he had smoked marijuana and was on probation so a “fight or flight mentality kicked in” when a West Allis police officer attempted to pull him over on Nov. 19. Authorities say the chase reached speeds of 100 mph and involved four different police departments before Brandenburg’s minivan jumped a curb and plunged down an embankment.

Boner Candidate #3: NO PRISON TIME? NO PRISON TIME?

A North Carolina woman will not serve prison time after pleading guilty to involuntary manslaughter in the death of her 3-year-old son, who froze to death on the front porch of their home after she “passed out” on drugs. Jamie Lyn Basinger, 24, of Morganton, received a suspended sentence of 19 to 32 months with 3 years of supervised probation after pleading guilty in connection to the death of Landyn Melton in March, the Charlotte Observer reports. A judge on Monday also ordered Basinger, who spent eight months in jail after being charged in April, to comply with all conditions of a substance abuse assessment, perform 72 hours of community service and adhere to all orders from the Department of Social Services regarding her other child, according to the newspaper. Prosecutors said Basinger’s usage of methamphetamine two days before the child’s death, as well as smoking marijuana the night before, led to the boy’s death.

