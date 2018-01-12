Boner (Round Two) for January 12th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: WHERE YOU GOING FAT ASS?

Megyn Kelly’s secret to staying skinny during law school? Asking her stepfather to fat-shame her. On Thursday, Kelly, 47, revealed on her eponymous “Today” show that, while studying at Albany Law School in the 1990s, she asked her stepfather, Peter Kirwan, to fat-shame her whenever she wanted to eat. “Some of us want to be shamed!” Kelly said. “When I was in law school, I was gaining weight, I said to my stepfather, ‘If you see me going into that kitchen one more time, you say, ‘Where you going, fat ass?’ And it works!” Kelly was interviewing “Fit Mom” Maria Kang, a 37-year-old mommy blogger. Kang drew online ire in 2013 when she posted a photo of herself (looking toned) and her three kids on Facebook, captioned “What’s your excuse?” Critics were quick to accuse Kang of body-shaming less-fit moms.

Boner Candidate #2: SOMETIMES IT IS IGNORANCE; MOST TIMES IT’S RACISM.

An Ohio school district has acknowledged that a teacher made a mistake after a black student reported that he was told he might be lynched if he didn’t get back to work. Tanisha Agee-Bell says a white teacher at Mason Middle School made the comment to her 13-year-old son during class in December. Mason schools spokeswoman Tracey Carson says educators sometimes “mess up.” She says the teacher did not mean to offend the student. The district says in a statement that it has seen an uptick in racially insensitive comments, sometimes arising from “genuine ignorance.” Officials have pledged to continue providing cultural sensitivity training.

Boner Candidate #3: THERE ARE SOME PEOPLE WHO WOULD PAY EXTRA FOR THAT

She got more than a brief shock. A stunned New York woman says she discovered a used thong in the pocket of her brand new jeans. Christine Evans said she found the panties in a pair of Not Your Daughters Jeans she’d bought from Nordstrom. “After, many years of loyalty to your company, I was appalled at the lack of customer service you gave me when I received a pair of Not Your Daughters Jeans with a DIRTY and WORN women’s THONG in the front pocket,” Evans tweeted at the company Tuesday.

