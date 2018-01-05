Boner (Round Two) for January 5th, 2018

Boner Candidate #1: I JUST CAN’T GET ENOUGH OF MY FAMILY.

A man charged after “multiple covert and hidden” cameras were found inside bathrooms of a Maine vacation home he rented with family and friends has been sentenced to 30 days in jail. Joseph J. McGrath, 32, of East Longmeadow, Mass., was charged in September with 10 counts of violation of privacy after police in York were called to the home, where hidden cameras – some disguised as air fresheners – were found in four bathrooms, according to the York Police Department. “While investigating the crime, it was determined that [one] of the actual renters of the house had placed the cameras in the bathrooms to video other friends and family that were staying there with him,” police said in September.

Boner Candidate #2: THE CRIME OF THE CENTURY

Provo police say a man broke into the department’s evidence room undetected and took back his bike. Deseret News reported Thursday that the burglary went unnoticed until the person who originally was found with the bike was arrested again and told officers David Elwin Snow was bragging that he “pulled off the crime of the century.” The 37-year-old Snow and his brother had gone to the department on Dec. 18 to retrieve the bike, but since they never reported it stolen they had a hard time verifying it was Snow’s bike. Police accuse Snow of stealing it that same night after seeing where it was being stored.

Boner Candidate #3: LOVE WILL FIND A WAY

Authorities say a man robbed a bank in Ohio and used the money to buy his fiancee an engagement ring. The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News reports 36-year-old Dustin Pedersen has been charged with robbing a Fifth Third Bank branch in Trenton on Dec. 16. Police say records show that Pedersen spent $4,500 on an engagement ring less than an hour after the robbery and presented it the next day. A Trenton police detective said in court Wednesday the robbery netted $8,800. Police say Pedersen became a suspect after a man wearing an identical hat robbed a Butler County bank six days later.

