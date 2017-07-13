Boner (Round Two) for July 13th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HEY,WHY ARE YOU HITTIN’ YOURSELF?

Don’t you just hate it when you’re fighting yourself and you break your own leg? Yeah, we do too. But someone who hates it a little bit more is Ryan Rowlands from South Wales – mainly because it actually happened to him. Yes, the 24-year-old was filmed by a friend as he shadowboxed in the middle of the street. After throwing a few punches, he attempted to up the ante and perform a spinning kick. Needless to say, it didn’t go to plan. The young man ended up landing on his knee as the rest of his leg broke against the road.

Boner Candidate #2: THINGS WERE GETTING KIND OF RIPE AT THE SWANSON FUNERAL HOME

A Michigan funeral home has been shut down after inspections found maggots on the floor of a garage where unrefrigerated bodies were being stored, according to the state. The mortuary science licenses of the Swanson Funeral Home in Flint and manager O’Neil Swanson II are suspended, Michigan’s Licensing and Regulatory Affairs department said Wednesday. Numerous complaints led to investigations that determined the funeral home smelled of decomposing bodies and the garage where bodies were stored was not air-conditioned. Some of the bodies were in the garage up to five months, the state said. “Michigan residents trust funeral home directors, owners, and their establishments to follow the law especially when dealing with the death of a loved one,” said Julia Dale, director of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs corporations, securities & commercial licensing bureau.

Boner Candidate #3: OH, SURE I KNOW HOW TO USE A GUN; LEMME SHOW YA

A state employee accidentally fired a handgun at a state building Wednesday in Salt Lake City. No one was injured when the gun went off at 2:26 p.m. in the Heber M. Wells building at 160 E. 300 South, according to Salt Lake City police Detective Rob Ungricht. The woman — a concealed carry permit holder — was showing someone something in the Attorney General’s Office, failed to clear the chamber and the gun went off, said Salt Lake City Lt. Robin Heiden. The bullet fragmented and went into the ground and a nearby box, she said. The Attorney General’s Office is conducting their own investigation, according to Heiden.

