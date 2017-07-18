Boner (Round Two) for July 18th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WORST ROOMMATE EVER.

Police have charged a woman’s roommate with stealing her diamond engagement ring and wedding band and selling them to a local pawnshop. Police said they were contacted by the owner of the rings in December. They said she suspected they were taken by someone she knew. Police investigated and recovered the items. They arrested Yolanda Kennedy, of Nashua, on Thursday on a charge of receiving stolen property. She’s scheduled to be arraigned on Sept. 8. Police said she was the woman’s roommate. It wasn’t immediately known if Kennedy had a lawyer, and a phone number for her was not in service.

Boner Candidate #2: ON SAFARI IN CHICAGO

A former supervisory city official in Chicago used a municipal email account to send and receive racist emails — including one that offered “safari tickets” to see life-threatening violence committed by “animals” in crime-riddled neighborhoods, according to a watchdog report released Monday. The report by Chicago’s Inspector General found that one employee from the city’s Department of Water Management sent other high-ranking staffers an email with the subject line “Chicago Safari Tickets,” a fake travel package to see some parts of the city live and up close. “If you didn’t book a Chicago Safari adventure with us this 4th of July weekend, this is what you missed,” according to the email, which included the number of recent gunshot victims in neighborhoods like Englewood, Garfield Park and Woodlawn. “Remember all Chicago Safari packages include 3 Deluxe ‘Harold’s Chicken’ meals a day … We guarantee that you will see at least one kill and five crime scenes per three day tour. You’ll also see lots and lots of animals in their natural habitat.”

Boner Candidate #3: NOW, YOU ARE WHO AGAIN?

Aaron Carter claimed his “celebrity was targeted” by aggressive Georgia lawmen when they arrested him over the weekend for alleged DUI. However, arresting Habersham County Sheriff’s deputies said they had no idea who Carter was until well after Saturday’s arrest. In statement on his Twitter feed on Sunday night, the former teen heartthrob said he headed for a gig in Kansas City on Saturday when he pulled over to get his tires fixed at an AutoZone store in Cornelia, Georgia. “After being in the store and requesting help to get his alignment fixed, he was arrested by several police officers with aggression,” according to Carter’s tweet. “He feels his ‘celebrity’ was targeted and an attorney will be retained in this matter.” Carter, 29, was arrested for driving under the influence of marijuana, officials said.

