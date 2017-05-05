Boner (Round Two) for May 5th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: THINGS HAVEN’T CHANGED

A social media post from Baker County High School is angering parents and students alike for its racially charged message. The photo, depicting a group of black students with what appears to be nooses drawn around their necks and a tree drawn on the side is making the rounds on social media. The Baker County Office of the School Superintendent says that the school district is aware of the social media post and that there are investigating along side the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Boner Candidate #2: HAVE AN ABORTION AND GET A FREE TRIP

Rep. David Eastman (R-Wasilla) is pretty sure that Alaskan women are running a real tricky con with this abortion business, declaring in an interview: “You have individuals who are in villages and are glad to be pregnant, so that they can have an abortion because there’s a free trip to Anchorage involved.” He declined to name any specific examples of people who get abortions for the fun trip, but he definitely knows people. From KTOO: “We’ve created an incentive structure where people are now incented to carry their pregnancy longer than they would otherwise and then take part in that when they wouldn’t otherwise be doing it,” Eastman said. When asked for evidence, Eastman said he “certainly knows of specific instances,” and declined to provide details. “I can think of a case that was brought to our attention earlier this session where you had a family who was very glad to hear that their abortion had gone beyond a certain point, because they were going to be heading to Seattle,” Eastman said.

Boner Candidate #3: HOLDING KIDS DOWN IS PART OF A PRINCIPAL’S JOB

Shocking footage captured at a Pittsburgh high school shows a principal holding a teen’s head to the ground as a school resource officer uses a Taser on him. The violent incident unfolded at Woodland Hills High School in March 2015. Civil rights attorney Todd Hollis said Tuesday that three students plan to sue over what they claim is a culture of abuse targeting blacks, according to news station KDKA. Surveillance video shows Ahmad Williams, then 15, sitting in a school office when he’s approached by Churchill Police Office Steve Shaulis. The two appear to exchange words before Churchill pulls Williams by the collar out of a chair and puts him into a headlock.

