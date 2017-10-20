Boner (Round Two) for October 20th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: WE ARE GIVING STUDENT NURSES A SOLID FOUNDATION

Pearson, the world’s biggest education company, has come under fire this week for a page in one of its nursing textbooks — which features racist stereotypes about minorities. “Hispanics may believe that pain is a form of punishment and suffering must be endured if they are to enter heaven,” a section reads. “Blacks often report higher pain intensity than other cultures,” another says. The harmful misconceptions can be found on page 161 of the textbook, “Nursing: A Concept-Based Approach to Learning, Volume I” — which was published in 2014. A representative for Pearson Education, the branch of the British-owned company that released the book, told Bustle that they would be scrapping the page from all future editions and current electronic versions, as well.

Boner Candidate #2: HERO? NOT A HERO.

A military veteran glowingly featured by Fox News earlier this month for his pro-Trump artwork and his record as a “war hero” admitted Thursday to lying about his military service. John Garofalo, 72, was featured in a Bryan Llenas report as having served seven years as a Navy SEAL, receiving 22 commendations, including two Purple Hearts, and having been listed twice as missing in action during Vietnam. Garofalo, who personally carved a presidential seal to gift President Trump, is a “tough, tough man,” Llenas said, after calling him a “hero” during an interview. Fox News anchor Eric Shawn later remarked: “God bless John Garofalo. We certainly hope maybe the president is listening.” However, when the Navy Times reached out to Garofalo on Thursday, he confessed to having lied about his military service.

Boner Candidate #3: THOSE AREN’T MINE. I DON’T KNOW HOW THEY GOT THERE.

A woman who rented a mobile home where police say 80 animal carcasses were found is fighting animal cruelty charges. Ashleigh Tillson pleaded not guilty to 88 counts of animal cruelty on Thursday and was released with conditions. Tillson’s landlord had reported seeing the windows of her mobile home in South Hero covered with flies and said Tillson had not lived there for some time. The Grand Isle sheriff’s office said eight pets were found alive: two rabbits, four lizards, a hedgehog and a chinchilla. Police said they found dozens of carcasses of various types of animals, including rabbits, ferrets and reptiles. Court papers said 30 dead animals were found in a freezer.

