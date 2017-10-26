Boner (Round Two) for October 26th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: HAPPY RACIST HALLOWEEN

Two photos on social media showing students in Ku Klux Klan robes have prompted backlash at a Virginia high school. Chesapeake Public School officials said they are investigating two controversial photos reportedly featuring Hickory High School students, according to news station WVEC . Both of the photos depicting students in KKK attire were posted to Instagram. In one post, a pair of teens are seen extending their arms in a Nazi salute. “Happy Halloween f–kers,” the caption read. School officials wouldn’t confirm whether there would be consequences for the offensive posts.

Boner Candidate #2: SCOUTING IS SUPPOSED TOUGHEN KIDS UP

A Pennsylvania Boy Scout leader accused of smashing two Scouts’ heads together at a camp meeting has been criminally charged. State police on Tuesday announced charges of harassment, simple assault and child endangerment against 28-year-old Matthew McKeon. The charges stem from an Oct. 14 meeting at Hawk Mountain Boy Scout Camp in Schuylkill County. Police say the Birdsboro man discussed two boys’ involvement in a Cub Scout Halloween costume contest, then knocked their heads together. The boys complained of concussion-like symptoms afterward.

Boner Candidate #3: MAN, THAT GANGBANGER IS HOT!

A California gang member’s mugshot has fans drooling on Facebook, with some even offering to pay to spring her from jail. Mirella Ponce, whom authorities said is a Tiny Rascal Gang member, was arrested on Monday during a routine traffic stop in Fresno. The tatted 20-year-old, who was with her infant child and two other TRG gang members, was in possession of a loaded stolen firearm during the stop. She was arrested on two felony weapons charges and another passenger was busted for an unrelated felony. Both were booked at Fresno County Jail.

