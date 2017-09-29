Boner (Round Two) for September 29th, 2017

Boner Candidate #1: SOMETIMES THERE IS JUSTICE IN THE UNIVERSE.

A man fell from a French Quarter balcony Friday night as he leaned over the railing to spit on people walking below, New Orleans police officials said. A police spokesman told NOLA.com that the man fell from the balcony of a bar in the 700 block of Bourbon Street. His condition was not immediately available. The news site reported that about a dozen NOPD officers and Louisiana state troopers were on the scene, attempting to keep the crowd under control as an ambulance arrived to pick the injured man up.

Read More

Boner Candidate #2: I HAVE ALWAYS WANTED TO SEE THE FATHERLAND.

A Johnston woman faces multiple charges after police said she left her four children home alone while taking a trip to Europe. Erin Lee Macke, 30, is charged with four counts of child endangerment – substantial risk, and one count of transfer of pistol or revolver to a person under 21. Johnston police Lt. Tyler Tompkins told KCCI that Macke left her children ages 12, 12, 7 and 6 alone at home Sept. 20 while she traveled to Germany. Tompkins said the children were left alone for 24 hours before the police department and Iowa Department of Human Services received a tip and visited the children. The children told police, “Mom left them and left the country,” police said.

Read More

Boner Candidate #3: WAIT. THAT’S NOT A DOLL.

A 1-month-old baby boy found along an Oklahoma interstate over the weekend was found with $5,500 cash stuffed in the car seat and a birth certificate, according to police. A church group found the baby abandoned in a car seat along I-40 in Oklahoma on Saturday, according to KFOR. The driver of the church group’s van noticed a car seat on the side of the Interstate 40. He initially thought there was a doll inside the car seat, but he noticed two feet kicking inside the car seat and immediately pulled over.

Read More