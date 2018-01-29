Boners (Round One and Two) for January 29th, 2018

Round One

Boner Candidate #1: THIS JUST MAKES ME SAD

Federal regulators said Thursday that Texas’s decision to set a “target” for the maximum percentage of students who should receive special education services violated federal laws. Credit Ilana Panich-Linsman for The New York Times For years, Texas education officials illegally led schools across the state to deny therapy, tutoring and counseling to tens of thousands of children with disabilities, the federal government said Thursday. In a letter to the Texas Education Agency, which oversees education in the state, regulators from the federal Department of Education said the state agency’s decision to set a “target” for the maximum percentage of students who should receive special education services had violated federal laws requiring schools to serve all students with disabilities.

Boner Candidate #2: NOBODY FLIES FOR FREE.

A woman flying from Pueblo, Colo., to visit her dying mother one last time in Minnesota was removed from the plane over a ticketing issue. Carrol Amrich was sitting on a United Airlines flight, waiting for the plane to take off when she says a flight attendant approached her and told her she had to leave. Amrich was informed that her ticket had been canceled and she was escorted off the plane. Amrich pleaded with the attendants to let her stay on the plane, but she was allegedly told, “nobody flies for free,” The New York Times reported. Once back in the terminal, Amrich called her landlord, Ms. Prelas, who had purchased the ticket for her because Amrich did not have the money for the last minute flight. “I said: ‘Take my credit card. We’ll straighten this out later, but get her on that plane,’” Ms. Prelas said to The New York Times. The agent denied her request. United claims because the flight had already left by then.

Boner Candidate #3: JESUS SPOKE TO ME

Chad O. England, 33, was arrested flipped his truck five times because 'Jesus was calling him and advised him to let go of the wheel' A man from Maryville, Tennessee allegedly flipped his truck five times because 'Jesus was calling him and advised him to let go of the wheel.' According to police Chad O. England, 33, was arrested after he got out of the vehicle and attempted to run away, carrying a jar and 'speaking gibberish.' Deputies were notified about an accident on I-81 North in Sullivan County, Tennessee around 10 am on Sunday. When deputies searched the vehicle they found six grams of marijuana, 0.6 grams of cocaine, a pipe, rolling papers, a 3/4 empty bottle of Crown Royal, a small empty bottle of Crown Royal and several cans used for 'huffing,' according to the police report.

Round Two

Boner Candidate #1: THE NO LACKIN’ CHALLENGE

A Tennessee teen was shot in the head in a social media challenge gone wrong, police said. The 17-year-old boy in Memphis was allegedly playing the “No Lackin Challenge” — a viral video craze on YouTube where people record themselves pulling guns on each other, news station WMC-TV reported. In the challenge, no one is supposed to pull the trigger, but the teen’s friend, 21-year-old Sherman Lackland, accidentally fired his .40-caliber handgun, according to the Commercial Appeal. The pair was sitting in a booth at E’s Cafe in Memphis with other friends when the incident occurred.

Boner Candidate #2: PEOPLE JUST DON’T LIKE THE WORD “VEGAN”

KATE Alice has taken her special diet to the extreme – by tattooing the word “vegan” on her forehead. And despite the harsh backlash on social media, Kate says she “regrets nothing” and is proud of the inking.

Boner Candidate #3: THIS MAY BE A MISTAKE

Four-year-old Ahmed Mansour Qurani Ali in an undated photo. The child was sentenced to life in prison for murder. (Egypt Independent) The Egyptian military admitted Monday it made a mistake when one of its courts sentenced a 4-year-old boy to life in prison for murder. The mixup last week was connected to the boy's name, Ahmed Mansour Qurani Ali, which is similar to a 16-year-old who should have received the sentence, military spokesman Col. Mohammad Samir said, according to the BBC. Samir wrote in a Facebook post that Ahmed Mansour Qurani Sharara was the real suspect. It is unclear what will happen to the teen.