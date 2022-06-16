News

Bonnaroo 2022 Kicks Off and You Can Watch On Hulu

Go to Bonnaroo without going to Bonnaroo!

The 2022 Bonnaroo festival kicks off today in Manchester, TN – and you can watch all the action on Hulu.

Artists like Machine Gun Kelly, War On Drugs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are all part of the streaming schedule.

The festival runs Thursday through Sunday.

Hulu will also stream this year’s Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals.

Is it more fun to watch a festival from home than actually go there?

