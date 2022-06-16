Bonnaroo 2022 Kicks Off and You Can Watch On Hulu

Go to Bonnaroo without going to Bonnaroo!

The 2022 Bonnaroo festival kicks off today in Manchester, TN – and you can watch all the action on Hulu.

Artists like Machine Gun Kelly, War On Drugs, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats, Herbie Hancock, and King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard are all part of the streaming schedule.

The festival runs Thursday through Sunday.

Can’t make it to #Bonnaroo, but don’t want to miss out? You can stream the #Bonnarulu action only on Hulu all weekend! ✨ Watch and see the schedule at https://t.co/kV9EM08hSu 👈 pic.twitter.com/gFCs7lGljI — Hulu (@hulu) June 16, 2022

Hulu will also stream this year’s Lollapalooza and Austin City Limits festivals.

Is it more fun to watch a festival from home than actually go there?

More X96 Music News