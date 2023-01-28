Breeders Guitarist Recalls Krist Novoselic’s TV Throwing Incident

The Breeders | Shutterstock

After Nirvana found fame and fortune, bassist Krist Novoselic decided to live like a rock star and hurl a TV through a hotel window. However, unlike most rock stars, he took the time to make sure it wouldn’t land on anyone before doing it.

The story comes from Breeders guitarist Kelley Deal, who says the incident occurred when her band was on tour with Nirvana in the early 1990s. “Krist Novoselic said he’d been thinking about it, and I said, ‘Let’s do it,'” Deal recalls. “He called down to the front desk, got permission, paid for the TV, and asked security to make sure nobody was below. This is the kind of sweet band they were. Then we shoved it through the window.”

While some rock stars might say the normally-spontaneous stunt was ruined by Novoselic’s careful planning, Deal says it only made it better. “It was fun,” she says, “but the funniest bit was all the planning and anticipation.”

