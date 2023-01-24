Brendon Urie Disbands Panic! At The Disco

Brenden Urie of Panic! at the Disco | Shutterstock

After more than 20 years, Panic! at the Disco is no more.

Frontman Brendon Urie shared a statement on Instagram.

“Well, it’s been a hell of a journey…,” Urie writes in the statement. “Growing up in Vegas I could’ve never imagined where this life would take me. So many places all over the world, and all the friends we’ve made along the way.”

The statement continues, “But sometimes a journey must end for a new one to begin. We’ve been trying to keep it to ourselves, though some of you may have heard.. Sarah and I are expecting a baby very soon! The prospect of being a father and getting to watch my wife become a mother is both humbling and exciting. I look forward to this next adventure.”

“That said, I am going to bring this chapter of my life to an end and put my focus and energy on my family, and with that Panic! At The Disco will be no more,” Urie writes.

If you were at the Panic! at the Disco show on October 13th, 2022 that could be the last Panic! at the Disco show you’ll ever see. Sad. Although, give it 3 years. We kind of all know how these things go.

Here is an interview with Brenden at the 2015 X96 Big Ass Show (remember those?)

