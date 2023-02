Brendon Urie | Shutterstock

Brendon Urie is a new dad. The Panic! At The Disco frontman, who announced last month that he was ending the band so he could focus on being a dad, has welcomed his first baby with his wife Sarah Orzechowski.

No other details have been released.

Panic! at The Disco’s final live show will be at the AO Arena in Manchester on 10th March.

