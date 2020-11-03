Brewery Offers Blink-182-Inspired Beers

A UK brewery is offering some new beers inspired by Blink-182.
England’s Phantom Brewing Company has unveiled its “Feeling This” Pale Ale and “Online Songs” hazy IPA.
You can really try beer inspired by your favorite @blink182 songs, but it may be hard to get your hands on it https://t.co/SGpZpxo5BE
— altpress (@AltPress) November 3, 2020
Each beer’s label features artwork inspired by Blink-182 album covers. A six-pack will set you back $39 – and they, unfortunately, don’t offer international shipping.
Why do so many rock stars have their own beer, wine, or liquor brands? Have you tried any?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.