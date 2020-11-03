Brewery Offers Blink-182-Inspired Beers

A UK brewery is offering some new beers inspired by Blink-182.

England’s Phantom Brewing Company has unveiled its “Feeling This” Pale Ale and “Online Songs” hazy IPA.

Each beer’s label features artwork inspired by Blink-182 album covers. A six-pack will set you back $39 – and they, unfortunately, don’t offer international shipping.

