Bring Me The Horizon Vocalist Names Album That Got Him Into Metal

Shutterstock

Everyone has a gateway into their favorite music, including Oli Sykes from Bring Me the Horizon.

In a recent interview, Sykes revealed that his introduction to metal was courtesy of Killswitch Engage.

The specific album was 2002’s ‘Alive or Just Breathing.’

BRING ME THE HORIZON Vocalist Names The Album That Got Him Into Metal https://t.co/Ve3ragGaCz pic.twitter.com/Q4cYlfYef1 — Metal Injection (@metalinjection) February 22, 2022

“I think that’s really what got me into like… got my taste for heavy music because after that I was listening to all kinds of different death metal like Decapitated and Suffocation and like, just harder s**t like Zao and stuff like that, which I’m thankful for,” Sykes said.

What album got you into the music that you love most? Can you hear the influence of Killswitch Engage in Bring Me the Horizon’s music?