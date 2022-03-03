Californication Is Now A Game

Shutterstock

The Red Hot Chili Peppers’ video game-themed music video for “Californication” is now a real video game.

An independent game developer has created a downloadable version of the Californication game for fans to enjoy for free.

Creator Miquel Ortega announced the game in a blog post saying, “I wanted to play that game so bad. It’s 2022 and I haven’t seen anyone made [sic] the game so I challenged myself to create it. I have selected some epic moments from the video and turned into 7 levels each one with different game mechanics, I hope you like this game.”

Orteza’s game doesn’t include the Peppers’ music but he’s included YouTube links in the game so fans stream the music while they play.

Get the game at Comandogdev.itch.io/califonication.

Are you going to play the game?