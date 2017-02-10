Celebrity News for February 10th, 2017

Katy Perry Releases New Song ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ — Listen

he pop star has been teasing the song for several days and on Friday, February 9, she finally debuted it, along with a quirky lyric video. The video takes place inside a dolls house, kitted out for a hamster. A hand is seen preparing miniature food — think spaghetti and burgers — for the tiny creature who is watching a fellow furry friend running in a ball on the TV.

Khloe Kardashian Drops Odom Last Name, Celebrates with ‘Skinny B—h’ Cake

The icing on the cake! Khloe is a Kardashian once more. More than three months after finalizing her divorce from Lamar Odom, the Revenge Body star has officially changed her name back, and what better way to celebrate than with an enormous cake.

Watch Out, World, Clooney Twins Are On The Way!

First he got married, then he stayed married, and now he’s going to be a father. Hollywood’s former most eligible bachelor, George Clooney, is expecting twins with wife Amal Clooney, multiple sources confirmed to People. Julie Chen of “The Talk” spilled the beans, announcing that George told her in January that Amal was pregnant with two bundles of joy. The babies are reportedly due this summer. Read More

Read The Best Worst Reviews Of The Cinematic Masterpiece ‘Fifty Shades Darker’

To throughly enjoy the “Fifty Shades” franchise, one must first understand that, yes, the films have about the cinematic clout of a Hallmark Christmas movie airing in the middle of summer, and second, that sometimes the trashiest movies are the most fun. Before “Fifty Shades Darker” hits theaters nationwide on Friday, reviews for the second installment in the adventures of Anastasia Steele (Dakota Johnson) and that hot dude who likes to whip her sometimes (Jamie Dornan) have come trickling in. Read More

Sarah Paulson And Millie Bobby Brown Just Had The Most Adorable Twitter Exchange

These days, the internet is a depressing place. But sometimes, it gives us adorable moments, like this Twitter exchange between Eleven Millie Bobby Brown and Sarah Paulson. On Wednesday, a Twitter user who goes by LeG®and shared a photo of Entertainment Weekly’s latest cover, which features the kids from “Stranger Things.” In the shot, Brown sports short curly hair, which LeG®and pointed out looks almost exactly like the wig Paulson wore for her role as Marcia Clark on “The People v. O. J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” Read More

‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Says Her Relationship With Her Dad Is Strained

On the NBC hit “This Is Us,”Chrissy Metz has an amazing bond with her TV dad, played by Milo Ventimiglia. In real life, though, Metz’s relationship with her father is far from perfect. While speaking to ET’s Kevin Frazier earlier this week, the 36-year-old actress said her dad hasn’t been a part of her life since she was 8, though he’s recently reached out. Read More

23-Year-Old Beyoncé Almost Really Embarrassed Herself — Twice — At The 2005 Oscars

Let’s get this out of the way: Beyoncé is flawless. We all know this. However, it seems that some of her stunning awards-show dresses didn’t get the memo. Though the superstar singer always looks like perfection at awards shows, she told “The Oprah Winfrey Show” in 2005 that in several of those looks, she had been hiding near-calamitous wardrobe malfunctions. Two of her more memorable mishaps actually occurred on the same night: the 77th Academy Awards. Read More

This Is What The Grammys Looked Like In 1987

The 59th annual Grammy Awards are only a few days away, and as we gear up for music’s biggest night, we’re taking a look back at the past ― 1987, to be exact. It was the year Paul Simon took home the coveted Album of the Year award for “Graceland,” and Steve Winwood (and producer Russ Titelman) won Record of the Year for the oh-so-catchy “Higher Love.” Meanwhile, Song of the Year went to Burt Bacharach and Carole Bayer Sager for the tune “That’s What Friends Are For,” performed by music icons Dionne Warwick, Elton John, Gladys Knight and Stevie Wonder, and Bruce Hornsby and the Range was the year’s Best New Artist. Read More