Celebrity News for March 7th, 2017

Chance the Rapper will donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to help fund after-school and art enrichment programs, the Grammy-winning Chicago native announced Monday. Chancelor Bennett, better known as Chance the Rapper, met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) to discuss funding for the nation’s third largest district. CPS is facing a $215 million budget shortfall after Rauner vetoed a state aid measure.

SAMUEL L. JACKSON TO BEN CARSON Slaves Just Hardworking Immigrants?? ‘MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!!’

Samuel L. Jackson just skewered Ben Carson for suggesting slaves were simply hardworking immigrants … in the most Samuel L. fashion ever. If you missed it, the new HUD Sec. gave a speech Monday where he said, “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even harder for less.” Jackson fired back, “Immigrants? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!!” He buttoned up the tweet with a hashtag that’s a barely veiled “Uncle Tom” reference.

Post-surgery stroke killed Bill Paxton

Bill Paxton, the popular actor who appeared in “Aliens,” “Twister” and “Apollo 13,” died of complications from surgery for an aneurysm that resulted in a stroke, according to his death certificate. The report, obtained by TMZ, shows that Paxton, 61, underwent valve replacement surgery Feb. 14 after suffering an aortic aneurysm. He later had a fatal stroke on Feb. 25 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. Paxton was immortalized long before his big-screen days when he was photographed atop a man’s shoulders to watch President John Kennedy in Forth Worth, Texas, where the then-8-year-old was born.

YOUNG THUG ALLEGEDLY SLAPS WOMAN For Arguing with Fiancee

Cops want to have another chat with Young Thug, this time about whether or not he slapped a woman in the face in a nightclub parking lot … TMZ has learned. Police were called to Palace nightclub in Atlanta early Sunday morning to respond to a verbal dispute, which allegedly resulted in the rapper hitting a woman he used to work with — 27-year-old Valerie Raven, aka Akbar V … according to the report.

Judge issues warrant for Azealia Banks in boob-biting drama

A Manhattan judge issued a bench warrant Monday for bad-girl rapper Azealia Banks after she failed to show up in court for biting the boob of a security guard who tossed her from 1Oak. The combustible Harlemite, 25, called her lawyer and supplied him with a message for Judge Kathryn Paek. Her lawyer read her note in Manhattan Criminal Court: “I can be back tomorrow if the court needs it.”

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp still hang out

Meg Ryan clearly doesn’t hate her ex John Mellencamp that much. The rocker appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show and told the shock jock, “she hates me to death,” but the exes were photographed together in NYC on the same day the interview aired. “An eagle-eyed fan shot them together. I don’t even think he knows the photo exists. He hasn’t said one word about it,” a source close to Mellencamp told us.

Katy Perry’s new hair looks familiar

Katy Perry, seen here on March 5, 2017, told People that she wants to “redefine what it means to be feminine” with her new hair. These celebs all did it first.

