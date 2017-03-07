Celebrity News for March 7th, 2017

Chance The Rapper To Donate $1 Million to Chicago Public Schools Amid Budget Shortfall
Chance the Rapper will donate $1 million to Chicago Public Schools to help fund after-school and art enrichment programs, the Grammy-winning Chicago native announced Monday. Chancelor Bennett, better known as Chance the Rapper, met with Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner (R) to discuss funding for the nation’s third largest district. CPS is facing a $215 million budget shortfall after Rauner vetoed a state aid measure.
SAMUEL L. JACKSON TO BEN CARSON Slaves Just Hardworking Immigrants?? ‘MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!!’
Samuel L. Jackson just skewered Ben Carson for suggesting slaves were simply hardworking immigrants … in the most Samuel L. fashion ever. If you missed it, the new HUD Sec. gave a speech Monday where he said, “There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even harder for less.” Jackson fired back, “Immigrants? In the bottom of SLAVE SHIPS??!! MUTHAFUKKA PLEASE!!!” He buttoned up the tweet with a hashtag that’s a barely veiled “Uncle Tom” reference.
Post-surgery stroke killed Bill Paxton
Bill Paxton, the popular actor who appeared in “Aliens,” “Twister” and “Apollo 13,” died of complications from surgery for an aneurysm that resulted in a stroke, according to his death certificate. The report, obtained by TMZ, shows that Paxton, 61, underwent valve replacement surgery Feb. 14 after suffering an aortic aneurysm. He later had a fatal stroke on Feb. 25 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in LA. Paxton was immortalized long before his big-screen days when he was photographed atop a man’s shoulders to watch President John Kennedy in Forth Worth, Texas, where the then-8-year-old was born.
YOUNG THUG ALLEGEDLY SLAPS WOMAN For Arguing with Fiancee
Cops want to have another chat with Young Thug, this time about whether or not he slapped a woman in the face in a nightclub parking lot … TMZ has learned. Police were called to Palace nightclub in Atlanta early Sunday morning to respond to a verbal dispute, which allegedly resulted in the rapper hitting a woman he used to work with — 27-year-old Valerie Raven, aka Akbar V … according to the report.
Judge issues warrant for Azealia Banks in boob-biting drama
A Manhattan judge issued a bench warrant Monday for bad-girl rapper Azealia Banks after she failed to show up in court for biting the boob of a security guard who tossed her from 1Oak. The combustible Harlemite, 25, called her lawyer and supplied him with a message for Judge Kathryn Paek. Her lawyer read her note in Manhattan Criminal Court: “I can be back tomorrow if the court needs it.”
Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp still hang out
Meg Ryan clearly doesn’t hate her ex John Mellencamp that much. The rocker appeared on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM show and told the shock jock, “she hates me to death,” but the exes were photographed together in NYC on the same day the interview aired. “An eagle-eyed fan shot them together. I don’t even think he knows the photo exists. He hasn’t said one word about it,” a source close to Mellencamp told us.
Katy Perry’s new hair looks familiar
Katy Perry, seen here on March 5, 2017, told People that she wants to “redefine what it means to be feminine” with her new hair. These celebs all did it first.
Fantasia Barrino suffers burns, cancels concert
Fantasia Barrino has canceled a concert in Tennessee after suffering what her husband says are second-degree burns in an accident. A post on the singer’s Instagram account Sunday, attributed to husband Kendall Taylor, includes a picture of Barrino with a bandage around her arm. It says she experienced second-degree burns on the arm earlier Sunday. He says the injury forced her to cancel Sunday’s scheduled show in Memphis.
LOUIS TOMLINSON IMMIGRATION STATUS PROTECTED In Wake of Battery Arrest
Louis Tomlinson has no worries about his immigration status after getting arrested for allegedly roughing up a paparazzo and a woman at LAX … even if he’s convicted. We’ve done some checking and Louis — who has an entertainer visa — will not be flagged or blocked from U.S. entry, because even if he’s charged … it will be a misdemeanor “simple” battery.
LOUIS TOMLINSON PAPARAZZO BRAGGED ABOUT INCITING CELEBS TO LOSE IT
Karl Larsen — the photog who says Louis smashed his head on the floor at LAX Friday — went on ‘Howard Stern’ back in 2010 and boasted about his super aggressive tactics … in particular his confrontation with Mel Gibson. At the beginning you hear Larsen say, “We’re gonna be rich.” Larsen told Stern … he sometimes lets celebs “dig their own hole.” Gloria Allred tells TMZ she now reps Larsen, though she wouldn’t disclose the nature of the representation. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out a civil suit is on the horizon. As we reported, Tomlinson was arrested and we’re told the cops are going to refer the misdemeanor battery investigation to the L.A. City Attorney for possible prosecution. As for Larsen, he made a name for himself shooting the now-famous photo of Paris Hilton being returned to jail after her DUI/probation violation case back in 2007.
