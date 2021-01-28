Chevelle Tease New Single “Peach”

Chevelle is teasing their new single “Peach,” before its January 29th release.

Posting the clip online, the teaser gives fans an idea of what to expect from the band’s upcoming album NIRATIAS.

NIRATIAS will be out on March 5.

Next song off the new album NIRATIAS is coming this Friday. Pre-order a copy of the album at https://t.co/h5mLP9Xm5s to receive your digital download of this new track tomorrow at midnight as well as the already released track SELF DESTRUCTOR. https://t.co/43bG6xOj9U — Chevelle (@ChevelleInc) January 28, 2021

You can check out the teaser for “Peach” right now on Chevelle’s Youtube channel.

Are you looking forward to Chevelle’s new album? What Chevelle song is your favorite?