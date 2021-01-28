News

Chevelle Tease New Single “Peach”

Posted on

Chevelle is teasing their new single “Peach,” before its January 29th release.

Posting the clip online, the teaser gives fans an idea of what to expect from the band’s upcoming album NIRATIAS.
NIRATIAS will be out on March 5.

You can check out the teaser for “Peach” right now on Chevelle’s Youtube channel.

Are you looking forward to Chevelle’s new album? What Chevelle song is your favorite?

Subscribe to X96's News!

Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.

* indicates required
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments
To Top