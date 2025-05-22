Chili’s Gets Burned in Beastie Boys Dispute

Shutterstock

Beastie Boys Drop the Mic on Chili’s: “Sabotage” Lawsuit Settled

The Beastie Boys have reached a confidential settlement with Brinker International, the parent company of Chili’s Grill & Bar, concluding a legal dispute over the unauthorized use of their 1994 hit “Sabotage” in a social media advertisement. The ad, which featured characters styled in 1970s attire reminiscent of the band’s iconic music video, was alleged to falsely imply the group’s endorsement of the restaurant chain.

The lawsuit, filed in July 2024, accused Brinker of copyright and trademark infringement, seeking $150,000 in damages, removal of the infringing content, and an injunction against future unauthorized use. The Beastie Boys, known for their strict policy against commercial licensing of their music—a stance reinforced by the late Adam “MCA” Yauch’s will—have previously taken legal action to protect their work, including a $1.7 million verdict against Monster Energy in 2014.

Universal Music Group, the band’s label, also settled a separate lawsuit with Brinker over the unlicensed use of music from various artists in other Chili’s advertisements. While the terms of both settlements remain undisclosed, a formal dismissal of the Beastie Boys‘ case is expected by July 7.

