Coachella Music Festival Moved to 2022

After plenty of delays, the Coachella Music Festival has once again moved its date.

According to Variety, the weekend music fest will be happening in early 2022.

The most recent change reportedly saw the festival scheduled for October of 2021.

Sources at Variety say that Coachella should be expected back in April of 2022.

Do you think we’ll be able to attend festivals like this by next year? Have you ever been to Coachella?