Coldplay Announce US West Coast Music Of The Spheres Dates

Shutterstock

Coldplay isn’t done rocking crowds as the group has announced new U.S. west coast dates for their “Music of the Spheres” tour. LiveNation tweeted that Coldplay would be joined by H.E.R and 070 Shake for the new dates.

Coldplay hasn’t played Salt Lake since August of 2016 so they are overdue. Hopefully, some more dates will be added soon. Otherwise, it’s time for a road trip.

💜🐙 you are cordially invited… SEPTEMBER

20: Seattle, WA

22: Vancouver, BC

27: San Diego, CA

30: Los Angeles, CA New dates on sale 10am Friday https://t.co/OsnkikGE4m #MusicOfTheSpheresWorldTour pic.twitter.com/bNGYe8oPNG — Coldplay (@coldplay) January 25, 2023

The shows would take place in September 2023 and include Los Angeles, Seattle, Vancouver, and San Diego. Tickets for the west coast shows go on sale Friday, February 27th at 10:00 a.m.

