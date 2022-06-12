Chris Martin of Coldplay Rocks Out With Puppet Band

Coldplay lead singer Chris Martin is changing up his backup band.
The singer dropped by “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” last night to play the Coldplay hit “Biutyful” with a band called The Weirdos, comprised entirely of puppets.
Fronted by lead singer Angel Moon, The Weirdos are a “band from another planet” that also includes drummer Donk, guitarist Sparkman and keyboardist the Wizard.
See Chris Martin perform Coldplay’s “Biutyful” with puppet band the Weirdos on #FallonTonight https://t.co/4M49sqMqE9
— Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) June 11, 2022
Martin and The Weirdos sat down for a chat with host Jimmy Fallon, where the puppets introduced themselves and discussed how they came to meet Martin.
Who’s your favorite late-night host?
More music news