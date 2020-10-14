Coming Soon: Spice Grohls?!?

Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl isn’t ashamed to admit he has a cheesy pop music “guilty pleasure” song.

So, what does he jam out to in his spare time?

The Spice Girls.

Yes, you heard that correctly, the 1990’s British girl band The Spice Girls.

Actually, one song in particular: “Two Become One”.

Grohl said he has a hard time getting that song out of his head.

“It’s not even a dance song. It’s this slow-jam pop ballad sh**. Lord, I just love it and I don’t know what to do. Do you think I need a shrink?”

What’s one song you listen to that you might be embarrassed to tell other people about?