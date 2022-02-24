Coors Releases Beer For Foo Movie

Shutterstock

Foo Fighters are getting a limited edition beer released in honor of their upcoming horror movie, “Studio 666.”

Grohl’s favorite beer, Coors Light, is releasing “Coors Almighty Light,” made with water from the Rockies that they say has been blessed by a spiritual guru, to help Grohl fight the demons.

Almighty Light ties in with their comedy-horror movie ‘Studio 666’: https://t.co/NNhvrsjkt4 — UltimateClassicRock (@UltClassicRock) February 24, 2022

The movie, which comes out Friday, tells the story of the band writing the “Medicine at Midnight” album and features frontman Dave Grohl becoming possessed by supernatural forces.

For a chance to win a Coors Almighty Light, go to CoorsLight.com.

Are you going to see the Foos’ movie?