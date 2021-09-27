Courtney Love Says Kurt Could Have Lived

Courtney Love says she believes Kurt Cobain would have lived if “In Bloom” had been NIrvana’s first single rather than “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Cobain’s widow made the comment in a new interview saying, “Life would have turned out simpler and better had I been heard. I’m not really a fan of the idea that it all ‘could have’ been that different, but ‘In Bloom’ might have shifted things. He might have survived had somebody else [gone first]. Like Eddie Vedder, somebody who had good infrastructure.”

Pearl Jam’s debut album “Ten” hit No. 2 on the album chart, but not until August of 1992 after the success of “Nevermind.”

