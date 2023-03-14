Courtney Love Slams Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Courtney Love | Shutterstock

Courtney Love recently addressed the lack of female representation in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and criticized the organization.

Love said about a recent article discussing the female representation in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, “Do they, tho? 719 inductees to the Rock N Roll Hall of Fame, only 61 are women.”

Courtney Love slams Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for lack of female representation https://t.co/rY0hwVmuri — Metal Hammer (@MetalHammer) March 14, 2023

She continued, “That’s 8.48 percent. C’mon @rockhall, it’s F**KING GRIM BRO when yr doing worse than women-artists-on-country radio numbers (10 percent) and women headliners at major music festivals (13 percent).”

