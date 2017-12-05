Dashboard Confessional Announce Salt Lake Date for 2018!

Yeah, we know!

You just saw them last night at the X96 Toyota Nightmare Before Xmas, but you sang along so well that Chris wants to come back again for the “Crooked Hearts” tour. Besides, it will be spring by then and you’ll be all twitterpated and ready to have your emotions flourish! Plus, the new album will be out by then (February 9th) and you’ll be able to really sing along even better this time as you’ll have all the songs memorized.

You can catch Dashboard Confessional again (or the first time if you were lame-o and didn’t come out last night) on April 11th at The Complex. They are bringing Beach Slang along with them. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, December 8th on TheComplexSLC.com.

And check out our latest Lounge X featuring Dashboard Confessional on the X96 Video Page.