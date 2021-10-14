Dave Grohl Memoir Tops ‘New York Times’ Best-Sellers List

Is there anything Dave Grohl CAN’T do?

Grohl’s memoir ‘The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,’ has officially become a New York Times Best Seller!

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would someday be a number one bestselling author, but it’s those same wildest dreams that I’ve followed since the day I picked up a guitar. Honored,” Grohl wrote on social media.

CONGRATS: Dave Grohl's memoir debuts at No. 1 on New York Times Best Sellers listhttps://t.co/J6AJ4ZKwcR — Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 14, 2021

‘The Storyteller’ ranks number one on the Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction and Hardcover Nonfiction lists.

Have you read ‘The Storyteller’ yet? What kinds of rock stories would you want to read about?