Dave Grohl Memoir Tops ‘New York Times’ Best-Sellers List

Is there anything Dave Grohl CAN’T do?
Grohl’s memoir ‘The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music,’ has officially become a New York Times Best Seller!
“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever imagine that I would someday be a number one bestselling author, but it’s those same wildest dreams that I’ve followed since the day I picked up a guitar. Honored,” Grohl wrote on social media.
CONGRATS: Dave Grohl's memoir debuts at No. 1 on New York Times Best Sellers listhttps://t.co/J6AJ4ZKwcR
— Loudwire (@Loudwire) October 14, 2021
‘The Storyteller’ ranks number one on the Combined Print & E-Book Nonfiction and Hardcover Nonfiction lists.
Have you read ‘The Storyteller’ yet? What kinds of rock stories would you want to read about?
Subscribe to X96's News!
Get the latest music news, contests and flyaways, and more straight to your inbox with our weekly emails.