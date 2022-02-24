Shutterstock

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl thinks people should have more compassion for struggling rock stars.

Talking with U.K.’s Evening Standard, Grohl said that he and Nirvana did not have the proper emotional support as they navigated through fame.

“I think people need to understand that as much as these faces that you see, that are married to the sound that you listen to, they’re actual people,” said Grohl. “They’re human beings.”

Dave Grohl: ‘Musicians are human – their lives aren’t yours’ The icon talks to Craig McLean about fame and Studio 666, the horror film he just made with his band @foofighters 🧵👇https://t.co/YMHPMaHEbw pic.twitter.com/nsisgzasnK — Evening Standard (@EveningStandard) February 24, 2022

He added, “And there has to be some sort of compassion or understanding that their lives should be their lives. That it’s not all yours.”

Do you think artists deserve more compassion while in the public eye? Do you have strong emotional support through hard times?